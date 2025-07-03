The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is not expected to debut before early 2026. Online reports and leaks on the next models have already started to appear. The most recent information is on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, highlighting potential improvements to the primary camera as well as modifications to the battery design. According to these early leaks, Samsung might be improving upon its predecessor in little but significant ways, even if certain essential features stay the same.

GalaxyClub and trustworthy tipster UniverseIce claim that the upcoming device will retain the S25 Ultra’s 5,000 mAh battery. However, it is claimed that the battery’s better energy density makes it possible for it to be more compact. This design change may result in a slimmer profile. While faster charging is also rumored, specific wattage details were not disclosed. For reference, the previous model supported up to 45W charging.

Primary Camera Rumored to Stay at 200MP

As per leaks, the S26 Ultra may again feature a 200MP primary sensor. It has not yet been confirmed whether Samsung will introduce a new sensor or reuse the existing one. Photography enhancements, however, are expected with each iteration.

More updates on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra are likely to appear as the official launch window in January 2026 approaches.