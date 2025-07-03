By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 35 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is not expected to debut before early 2026. Online reports and leaks on the next models have already started to appear. The most recent information is on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, highlighting potential improvements to the primary camera as well as modifications to the battery design. According to these early leaks, Samsung might be improving upon its predecessor in little but significant ways, even if certain essential features stay the same.

GalaxyClub and trustworthy tipster UniverseIce claim that the upcoming device will retain the S25 Ultra’s 5,000 mAh battery. However, it is claimed that the battery’s better energy density makes it possible for it to be more compact. This design change may result in a slimmer profile. While faster charging is also rumored, specific wattage details were not disclosed. For reference, the previous model supported up to 45W charging.

Primary Camera Rumored to Stay at 200MP

As per leaks, the S26 Ultra may again feature a 200MP primary sensor. It has not yet been confirmed whether Samsung will introduce a new sensor or reuse the existing one. Photography enhancements, however, are expected with each iteration.

More updates on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra are likely to appear as the official launch window in January 2026 approaches.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Apple

Apple Makes Official Entry to Threads Platform

Pmdc Reveals Mdcat 2025 Date Along With Test Structure

PM&DC Reveals MDCAT 2025 Date Along With Test Structure

Meta Enhances Whatsapp Business With Ai Support Voice Calling

Meta enhances WhatsApp Business with AI support & voice calling

Microsoft Reportedly Closing Operations In Pakistan After 25 Years

Microsoft Reportedly Closing Operations in Pakistan After 25 Years

Pakistans Telecom Data Usage Soars To 27897 Petabytes In 2024 25

Pakistan’s Telecom data usage soars to 27,897 petabytes in 2024-25

Federal Government To Close Utility Stores By July 2025

Govt Confirms Utility Stores Shutdown Date

Ccp Imposes Rs42m Penalty On Udpl And Ibl Over Market Fixing Pact

CCP Imposes Rs42M Penalty on UDPL and IBL Over Market-Fixing Pact

National Savings Schemes Returns Slashed As Govt Revises Rates

Govt Set To Slash The National Savings Schemes Returns

Imf Rejects Pakistans Subsidy Plan For Crypto And Data Centers

IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Subsidy Plan for Crypto and Data Centers

Islamabad Traffic Police Drones To Enforce Rules On Major City Roads

Islamabad Traffic Police Drones to Enforce Rules on Major City Roads

Cement Shipments In Pakistan Rise As Exports Surge

Cement Shipments in Pakistan Rise as Exports Surge

Amazon To Shut Down Freevee App By August

Amazon to Shut Down Freevee App by August

Pakistan It Exports To Us Could Surge Amid Tech Sector Growth And Trade Shifts

US Eyes $1 Billion Investment in Pakistan’s Mineral Sector