By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 8 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 4 min read
Samsung Galaxy

In this detailed comparison, we take a close look at Samsung’s latest foldable flagship, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, and its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold6. Both devices represent Samsung’s cutting-edge innovation in the foldable smartphone segment, but how much has changed in a year? The Galaxy Z Fold6 was officially announced on July 10, 2024, and was formally released on July 24, 2024. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold7 was announced on July 9, 2025, with its official release expected on July 25, 2025. We’ll break down the major differences and improvements between the two, helping you decide whether the new Fold7 is a worthy upgrade or if the Fold6 still holds strong in 2025.

Galaxy Z Fold6 vs Z Fold7: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7

Network/Technology:

 GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G

Launch:

Announced: 2024, July 10

Status: Available

 Announced: 2025, July 9

Status: Coming Soon

Body:

Dimensions:  Unfolded: 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6 mm
Folded: 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1 mmWeight: 239 g (8.43 oz)Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2) (folded), plastic front (unfolded), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminum frame		 Dimensions: Unfolded: 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2 mm
Folded: 158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9 mmWeight: 239 g (8.43 oz)Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2) (folded), plastic front (unfolded), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminum frame

Display:

Size: 7.6 Inches

Resolution: 1856 x 2160 pixels

 Size: 8.0 Inches

Resolution: 1968 x 2184 pixels

Platform:

OS: Android 14, up to 7 major Android upgrades, One UI 6.1.1

Chipset: Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm)

 OS: Android 16, up to 7 major Android upgrades, One UI 8

Chipset: Qualcomm SM8750-AC Snapdragon 8 Elite (3 nm)

Memory:

256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 12GB RAM 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 16GB RAM

Camera:

Main Cam: 50 MP

Selfie Cam: 4MP

Features: LED flash, HDR, panorama

Video Resolution: 8K@30fps, 4K@60fps, 1080p@60/120/240fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10+

 Main Cam: 200 MP

Selfie Cam: 10MP

Features: LED flash, HDR, panorama

Video Resolution: 8K@30fps, 4K@60fps, 1080p@60/120/240fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), 10-bit HDR, HDR10+

Sound system:

Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers

Bluetooth:

5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD 5.4, A2DP, LE, aptX HD

Phone Features:

Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)

Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
Circle to Search

 Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)

Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
Circle to Search

Battery:

Li-Po 4400 mAh

25W wired, QC2.0, 50% in 30 min

15W wireless

4.5W reverse wireless

 Li-Po 4400 mAh

25W wired, QC2.0, 50% in 30 min

15W wireless

4.5W reverse wireless

Colors:

Navy, Silver Shadow, Pink, Black, White Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet Black, Mint

Price:

Rs. 522,999 Exp. Rs. 608,999

Note: For more in-depth details and the latest updates, visit the TechJuice Mobile Portal.

Major Upgrades: What Sets the Galaxy Z Fold7 Apart

The Galaxy Z Fold7 represents Samsung’s boldest move yet in making foldables more refined and practical. Its design is significantly slimmer and lighter, folded thickness is reduced from 12.1 mm on the Fold6 to just 8.9 mm, and unfolded, it achieves a mere 4.2 mm, while shedding weight from 239 g to 215 g. These enhancements make it far more pocketable and comfortable for one-handed use. The main display is expanded to 8.0 inches, up from 7.6″ on the Fold6, and the cover display is also widened to 6.5″ (from 6.3″), both now using Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels with higher brightness and smoother adaptive 120 Hz refresh rates.

Under the hood, the Z Fold7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy (3 nm chip), a more efficient and powerful successor to the Fold6’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, for enhanced multitasking and prolonged battery endurance. Despite retaining the same 4,400 mAh dual-cell battery and 25 W charging as its predecessor, testing shows modest gains: about 5 hr 36 min screen-on time versus 5 hr 15 minutes for the Fold6, thanks to efficiency improvements.

The camera suite also sees an impressive transformation. The Fold7 adopts a 200 MP main wide-angle sensor, previously exclusive to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, up from the Galaxy Z Fold6’s 50 MP module, enabling much more detailed cropping and digital zoom without quality loss. On the front, Samsung finally abandons the under-display selfie camera in favor of a punch-hole 10 MP sensor, which delivers vastly superior results over the Fold6’s 4 MP UDC embedded lens, especially in portrait and low-light scenarios.

For those considering an upgrade, the Z Fold7 delivers meaningful improvements that go beyond incremental changes, making it a compelling choice for power users and tech enthusiasts alike.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Adb Highlights Potential Of Pakistans Smartphone Industry

ADB Pushes Pakistan to Make and Export More Smartphones

Pakistan Telecom Faces Turmoil As Ldi License Disputes Escalate

Pakistan Telecom Faces Turmoil as LDI License Disputes Escalate

Govt Urged To Utilize Telecom Funds For Rural Fiber Expansion

Govt Urged to Utilize Telecom Funds for Rural Fiber Expansion

Adb Warns Pakistan Of Risk From High Digital Taxes

ADB Warns Pakistan of Risk from High Digital Taxes

Pak Ramps Up I T Policy As Minister Vows Cyber Training For Kids

Pak Ramps Up I.T. Policy as Minister Vows Cyber Training for Kids

Another Punjab City Gets Free Wi Fi Service

Another Punjab City Gets Free Wi-Fi Service

Us Tech Firms Cut 94k Jobs Due To Ai Shift

US Tech Firms Cut 94K Jobs Due to AI Shift

Wednesday Season 2 Nears Netflix Premier Fans Ask Wheres Lady Gaga

Wednesday Season 2 Nears Netflix Premier; Fans Ask “Where’s Lady Gaga?”

Cda Transfer Fee Increased New Rates On Islamabad Property Transfers

FBR Makes Property Value Declaration in Tax Returns Mandatory

Pakistan Citizens Portal Android App Hit By Glitches

Govt Plans Fresh Android App as Citizens Portal Faces Technical Woes

Bitcoin Surges Past 120k Again Proving Its Not Just A Bubble

Bitcoin Surges Past $123K Again, Proving It’s Not Just a Bubble

Pakistan China Launch Cpec Joint Training In Ai Agriculture

Pakistan, China Launch CPEC Joint Training in AI, Agriculture

Bmw Toyota Land Cruiser Now More Affordable

BMW & Toyota Land Cruiser Now More Affordable