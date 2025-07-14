In this detailed comparison, we take a close look at Samsung’s latest foldable flagship, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, and its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold6. Both devices represent Samsung’s cutting-edge innovation in the foldable smartphone segment, but how much has changed in a year? The Galaxy Z Fold6 was officially announced on July 10, 2024, and was formally released on July 24, 2024. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold7 was announced on July 9, 2025, with its official release expected on July 25, 2025. We’ll break down the major differences and improvements between the two, helping you decide whether the new Fold7 is a worthy upgrade or if the Fold6 still holds strong in 2025.

Galaxy Z Fold6 vs Z Fold7: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7

Network/Technology:

GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G

Launch:

Announced: 2024, July 10 Status: Available Announced: 2025, July 9 Status: Coming Soon

Body:

Dimensions: Unfolded: 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6 mm

Folded: 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1 mmWeight: 239 g (8.43 oz)Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2) (folded), plastic front (unfolded), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminum frame Dimensions: Unfolded: 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2 mm

Folded: 158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9 mmWeight: 239 g (8.43 oz)Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2) (folded), plastic front (unfolded), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminum frame

Display:



Size: 7.6 Inches Resolution: 1856 x 2160 pixels Size: 8.0 Inches Resolution: 1968 x 2184 pixels

Platform:

OS: Android 14, up to 7 major Android upgrades, One UI 6.1.1 Chipset: Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm) OS: Android 16, up to 7 major Android upgrades, One UI 8 Chipset: Qualcomm SM8750-AC Snapdragon 8 Elite (3 nm)

Memory:

256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 12GB RAM 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 16GB RAM

Camera:

Main Cam: 50 MP Selfie Cam: 4MP Features: LED flash, HDR, panorama Video Resolution: 8K@30fps, 4K@60fps, 1080p@60/120/240fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10+ Main Cam: 200 MP Selfie Cam: 10MP Features: LED flash, HDR, panorama Video Resolution: 8K@30fps, 4K@60fps, 1080p@60/120/240fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), 10-bit HDR, HDR10+

Sound system:

Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers

Bluetooth:

5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD 5.4, A2DP, LE, aptX HD

Phone Features:

Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Samsung DeX (desktop experience support) Ultra Wideband (UWB) support

Circle to Search Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Samsung DeX (desktop experience support) Ultra Wideband (UWB) support

Circle to Search

Battery:

Li-Po 4400 mAh 25W wired, QC2.0, 50% in 30 min 15W wireless 4.5W reverse wireless Li-Po 4400 mAh 25W wired, QC2.0, 50% in 30 min 15W wireless 4.5W reverse wireless

Colors:

Navy, Silver Shadow, Pink, Black, White Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet Black, Mint

Price:

Rs. 522,999 Exp. Rs. 608,999

Major Upgrades: What Sets the Galaxy Z Fold7 Apart

The Galaxy Z Fold7 represents Samsung’s boldest move yet in making foldables more refined and practical. Its design is significantly slimmer and lighter, folded thickness is reduced from 12.1 mm on the Fold6 to just 8.9 mm, and unfolded, it achieves a mere 4.2 mm, while shedding weight from 239 g to 215 g. These enhancements make it far more pocketable and comfortable for one-handed use. The main display is expanded to 8.0 inches, up from 7.6″ on the Fold6, and the cover display is also widened to 6.5″ (from 6.3″), both now using Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels with higher brightness and smoother adaptive 120 Hz refresh rates.

Under the hood, the Z Fold7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy (3 nm chip), a more efficient and powerful successor to the Fold6’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, for enhanced multitasking and prolonged battery endurance. Despite retaining the same 4,400 mAh dual-cell battery and 25 W charging as its predecessor, testing shows modest gains: about 5 hr 36 min screen-on time versus 5 hr 15 minutes for the Fold6, thanks to efficiency improvements.

The camera suite also sees an impressive transformation. The Fold7 adopts a 200 MP main wide-angle sensor, previously exclusive to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, up from the Galaxy Z Fold6’s 50 MP module, enabling much more detailed cropping and digital zoom without quality loss. On the front, Samsung finally abandons the under-display selfie camera in favor of a punch-hole 10 MP sensor, which delivers vastly superior results over the Fold6’s 4 MP UDC embedded lens, especially in portrait and low-light scenarios.

For those considering an upgrade, the Z Fold7 delivers meaningful improvements that go beyond incremental changes, making it a compelling choice for power users and tech enthusiasts alike.