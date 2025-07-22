By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8

The Galaxy Z Fold7, Samsung’s thinnest and lightest foldable to date, was just released. However, there are already rumors circulating in Korea regarding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, its successor. According to Samsung’s regular schedule, the Fold8 should be available in July of the following year. According to reports, the company is experimenting with new materials for the Fold8’s backplate, possibly switching back to carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) from titanium.

Titanium made the Fold7 thinner by 0.6 mm and helped eliminate the S Pen’s digitizer. This change might not stay, though. In order to restore functionality for the S Pen, Samsung is currently developing new digitizer technology. It might use thinner or even digitizer-less technology, like the active electrostatic solution seen in the Apple Pencil.

Samsung would be free to continue using metal backplates as a result. There is a lot of desire for the S Pen to return, and customers would appreciate the improvement. Furthermore, it has been stated that Samsung is worried about supply problems with titanium because of the ongoing US trade battle. Its strategy to prevent future disruptions includes investigating substitute materials.

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 is still months away, these early developments hint at a foldable that balances design, performance, and stylus support better than ever.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

