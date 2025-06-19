By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Samsung Health May Launch Subscription For Advanced Features

Samsung is looking to revamp its digital health strategy by considering a subscription-based model for its Samsung Health platform, a significant shift from its current free-access model.



The announcement follows the recent unveiling of One UI 8 Watch, which introduces a host of new health-tracking features and is set to debut with the next Galaxy Watch in July.

What’s New in Samsung Health?

The One UI 8 Watch update brings in several advanced wellness features, including:

  • Bedtime Guidance
  • Vascular Load
  • Running Coach
  • Antioxidant Index

Some of these features are currently available in beta in the US and South Korea, and are compatible with devices as early as the Galaxy Watch5 series, depending on their sensor capabilities.



In an interview with CNET, Dr. Hon Pak shared new insights. He is Samsung’s Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Health. He revealed that the company is exploring a premium subscription model. This would be similar to Garmin Connect Plus or Fitbit Premium.

Under this potential model:

  • Basic health features would remain free.
  • A monthly subscription may lock advanced tracking tools.
  • Premium Galaxy Watches (and possibly the upcoming Galaxy Ring) may include access to these features for free.
  • Older model users may have to pay to access them.

While the Running Coach feature will be accessible on the Galaxy Watch 7 and newer models, the Vascular Load and Antioxidant Index are not. These two features are exclusive to the Galaxy Watch Ultra because they rely on more advanced LED sensors.

It’s also important to note that these features are being launched as Labs tools, indicating they are experimental and may be adjusted before full release.

