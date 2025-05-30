Samsung Pakistan Launches Cash-Based ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ on eStore

KARACHI: Samsung Pakistan has introduced a groundbreaking initiative that could reshape digital commerce and financial inclusion in the country. In collaboration with fintech partner Gist Barry, the tech giant has launched a cash-based “Buy Now, Pay Later” (BNPL) instalment service on its official website, samsung.com/pk.







This marks Pakistan’s first-ever buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) solution based on cash instalments via an e-store, enabling customers without access to bank accounts or credit cards to purchase Samsung mobile phones on flexible payment terms.

The instalment plans are available in 3, 6, 9, or 12-month options, with zero or minimal additional costs. The pilot rollout includes major cities such as Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, and Sukkur, with nationwide expansion in the pipeline.

Anoosh Fatima Khan, the lead on this project, described it as her “Hero Project”, celebrating its role in driving financial accessibility and inclusion for millions of unbanked or underserved Pakistanis.







“A huge thank you to Javaid IKram for trusting me with this project and being a tremendous support throughout. Gratitude also to Umer Ghumman for your leadership, and to Farhan Shan, Jawad Jaz, and my incredible team—Rida Siddiqui, Muhammad Basil, and Musayyab Algal—for their unwavering dedication,” said Anoosh in a heartfelt note.

This initiative aims to make premium smartphones more accessible to a broader customer base and actively bridges the gap between digital innovation and financial realities in Pakistan.