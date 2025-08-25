By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Samsung Phones Win Back Young Buyers With Slim Design And Ai

Samsung phones are winning back young buyers in South Korea after years of being seen as the ajeossi phone (Uncle Style Phone). Young people in their teens and in their 20s and 30s are now choosing Galaxy models for design and for new AI features. Social media conversations show a clear change in how the brand is viewed among youth.

Report shows the shift in clear numbers. In a recent survey of people aged 18 to 29, 46 percent said they would choose a Galaxy as their next phone. That marks a rise from last year, when only 36 percent of young respondents favored Galaxy devices. The gap between Samsung and its rivals is narrowing among younger groups.

Product moves are central to the change. Samsung launched slim models and added Galaxy AI to camera and voice features. The Galaxy S25 Edge combines a thinner body with advanced AI tools. The S25 Edge and related models have attracted attention in South Korea and in other markets. These products give young buyers a modern alternative to rival phones.

Foldable phones are now part of the appeal. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is selling strongly among younger men and among early adopters. Reports show that a large share of buyers for the Z Fold 7 come from younger age groups. The rise of foldables has helped change how young people view Samsung as an innovative brand rather than an old-fashioned choice.

Marketing choices have reinforced the shift. Samsung used music stars and short films to reach youth. The company tied high-profile campaigns to product launches. These moves improved visibility among young consumers and made new Galaxy devices feel relevant to youth culture now.

The company now holds momentum in South Korea, and it is gaining ground globally. Samsung has combined material design changes and software upgrades with youth-facing campaigns. The result is that Samsung phones are no longer viewed as the uncle phone, and they are now a clear option for young buyers.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

