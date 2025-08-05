Samsung has achieved a new sales milestone for the Galaxy S25 series in its home market of South Korea. The company confirmed that over 3 million Samsung Galaxy S25 units have been sold since the series launched in February 2025. This milestone was reached within just six months, showing stronger performance compared to the Galaxy S24 series.

Last year’s Galaxy S24 series took two extra months to cross the same 3 million sales mark. This year’s Galaxy S25 lineup is proving to be more popular among South Korean consumers.

Samsung credits the success partly to its new “AI Subscription Club” plan, which has attracted many buyers. The plan offers exclusive AI features, along with a guaranteed device buyback after one year of usage. Buyers can recover up to 50% of their phone’s original retail price through the program.

The new Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 models are also seeing better sales than their predecessors. However, Samsung has not shared specific sales figures for the foldable devices yet. This momentum highlights Samsung’s strong hold on its domestic smartphone market, especially in the flagship segment.

