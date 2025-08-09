SDI confirmed its advanced 21700 cylindrical batteries were behind this milestone. This collaboration highlights Samsung’s role in pushing EV technology forward, offering both long-range and ultra-fast charging.

Samsung SDI supplies the 21700 cylindrical batteries used in the Lucid Air. Thanks to these advanced cells, the battery pack can gain up to 400 km of range in just 16 minutes of charging. This is possible due to the vehicle’s cutting-edge battery cell design, pack structure, and ultra-fast charging architecture.

Samsung SDI and Lucid have worked together since 2016. Their partnership focuses on delivering top-tier battery performance, safety, and innovation. A Samsung SDI official stated, “With Samsung SDI’s cylindrical battery powering the world’s longest-range vehicle, we have proven our technological prowess. We will strengthen our partnership with Lucid to expand our global market share and accelerate the development of products that combine differentiated performance and safety.