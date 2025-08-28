By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 41 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung is preparing for a major showcase on September 4 with a highly anticipated Galaxy Event. The launch will be streamed online through Samsung’s website and YouTube channel, starting at 9:30 AM UTC.

Fans worldwide are eagerly waiting as the company promises fresh additions to its flagship lineup alongside next-generation tablets.

During the event, Samsung will introduce the newest member of the Galaxy S25 family and premium AI-powered tablets. Industry insiders expect the unveiling of the Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11, and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. This lineup highlights Samsung’s strategy of combining advanced hardware with intelligent AI features.

YouTube video

In addition, the company confirmed its presence at IFA 2025 in Berlin, starting on September 5. A special press conference is scheduled there, further strengthening Samsung’s global launch calendar.

Meanwhile, Samsung has announced a $50 credit for customers reserving its upcoming Galaxy Tab devices through its website or the Shop Samsung app.

The credit also applies to other Galaxy products, including Galaxy smartphones, tablets, Galaxy Ring, Buds, watches, PCs, and accessories. However, it cannot be used to purchase the reserved device itself.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price in Pakistan:

Model Price
Samsung Galaxy S25 314,999
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 227,999
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 313,999
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 374,999

