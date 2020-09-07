Sardar Abubakr joins JazzCash as Chief Financial Officer after resigning from Telenor

Telenor Management underwent major changes a few weeks back with top hierarchy being reshuffled and some new figures joining the executive level roles. One of the changes involved Sardar Abubakr leaving Telenor Pakistan and the recent announcement from Mobilink Microfinance Bank shows that he has joined the company as a Chief Financial and Strategy Officer.

Mobilink Microfinance Bank or popularly known as JazzCash has stepped up its efforts to conquer the mobile payment segment however it faces tough competition from EasyPaisa, U Microfinance Bank and others. Mobilink Microfinance Bank’s top brass currently consists of seasoned professionals including Ghazanfar Azzam who has been the CEO and President since April 2012. Faisal Mehmood leads the bank’s digital and technology segment whereas Muhammad Rizwan Ikram is currently serving as the Chief Risk Officer and was also the acting CFO until Sardar Abubakr joined recently.

In regards to Sardar Abubakr’s profile, he has been with Telenor for over 10 years in different capacities initially joining as an Assistant Manager Finance and his last appointment at the company was of Chief Digital and Strategy Officer. Telenor’s management reshuffle came on the heels of a disappointing quarter, with the revenue dropping by 11% and the company’s business taking a hit due to COVID-19.

Read more: Interview with TechJuice – Sardar Mohammad Abubakr – Chief Digital & Strategy Officer, Telenor Pakistan

