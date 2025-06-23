Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), Telco Integrators Pvt Ltd (TI), and Kacific Broadband Satellites Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on expanding high-speed satellite internet, broadband, and voice services throughout Pakistan.







This strategic partnership aims to deliver integrated connectivity solutions tailored to Pakistan’s diverse geographic and infrastructural needs. By combining PTCL’s robust telecommunications infrastructure, Telco Integrators’ technical expertise, and Kacific’s advanced satellite capabilities, the alliance seeks to provide reliable, affordable, and scalable broadband solutions to underserved areas in Pakistan, contributing to the country’s digital transformation.

PTCL will provide core telecommunications infrastructure, including the largest fiber cable network that spans from Khyber to Karachi, as well as submarine cables connecting Pakistan to the rest of the world. Telco Integrators will serve as Kacific’s local service enabler, supporting the deployment and operation of satellite-powered internet, broadband, and network services across Pakistan. The partnership will jointly promote and distribute Kacific’s broadband services to telecom operators, enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), thereby expanding access to reliable connectivity nationwide.

“This partnership represents a major milestone in enhancing digital connectivity across Pakistan,” said Aamer Ejaz, Group Vice President, Carrier Solutions Business, PTCL. He further added, “PTCL will play its role in extending impactful services to areas previously beyond reach, acting as a catalyst for socio-economic development and digital inclusion.”

“Expanding our footprint in Pakistan reflects Kacific’s core mission to leave no one behind in the digital era,” said Christian Patouraux, CEO of Kacific. He further stated, “Together with PTCL and Telco Integrators, we can drive meaningful change through satellite-powered connectivity.”







“Our strength lies in turning advanced technology into practical, localized solutions and ensuring customer satisfaction,” said Imtiaz Ahmed Laghari, CEO of Telco Integrators. He added, “This collaboration allows us to deliver high-performance satellite services with on-ground expertise, making connectivity more accessible and dependable across Pakistan.”

The alliance reflects a shared commitment to driving technological evolution in Pakistan through locally supported satellite solutions. With over half the population lacking access to reliable broadband, these services are poised to help close Pakistan’s digital divide and empower remote communities, businesses, and public institutions with reliable internet access.