Saudi Investors Seek Joint Ventures With Pakistani Snack Makers

Saudi Investors are showing strong interest in joint ventures with Pakistani snack makers as a delegation tours Jeddah, the delegation lead told visiting hosts. The delegation highlighted Pakistan’s strengths in traditional snacks such as nimco and roasted chickpeas and modern products such as flavoured chips cookies biscuits and energy bars. Saudi investors want co branding technology transfer and halal certification.

Meetings in Jeddah focused on market fit and growth potential, according to the delegation head Shahid Imran. He claimed Pakistani snacks are cheap and made with professional skills and that Saudi partners want local production and collective brands to reach a huge market.

Market Scale and Opportunity

According to Statista, the food market of Saudi Arabia is projected to hit approximately $57.4 billion in 2025 and increase by an average of 4 percent per year in the next 5 years. The biggest segment will continue to be bread and cereal products with an estimated market volume of $10.46 billion in 2025. Demand is growing in convenience foods fast service restaurants and packaged snacks because of fast urbanisation a young population and the Saudi Vision 2030 programme.

What Pakistani Companies Offer

Pakistani firms offered traditional savoury mixes and exported ready to scale snack lines. They presented recipes packaging solutions and possible manufacturing partnerships to meet Saudi quality and halal standards. Delegates discussed logistics commercial terms and compliance with Saudi import and halal rules. Talks also covered shelf life standards cold chain needs and retail placement strategies to capture the tourist and hospitality demand that Vision 2030 aims to grow.

Both countries consented to resume talks on co branding of local production and exchange in technology. The Pakistani exporters will demand Halal certification modifying labelling and concluding pilot shipments. Saudi investors will consider joint venture proposals and they may shift to factory investment after approvals and market tests are cleared.