Saudi Low Cost Airline Expands With Four New Routes To Pakistan

Saudi low-cost airline Flyadeal is gearing up to significantly grow its footprint in Pakistan by launching four new flight routes later this August. This expansion underscores the airline’s strategy to strengthen its presence in one of its most important international markets.

Starting between August 24 and August 26, Flyadeal will operate flights from Riyadh to Islamabad, Peshawar, and Sialkot, along with a new service from Dammam to Karachi. These routes will run two to three times per week using Airbus A320 aircraft.

With this addition, the Saudi low-cost airline will more than double its number of destinations in Pakistan. Flyadeal initially entered the Pakistani market in February 2025, offering flights from Jeddah and Riyadh to Karachi.

Flyadeal Becomes Only Airline on Riyadh–Sialkot Route

Notably, the new Riyadh–Sialkot route will fill a gap left by Pakistan International Airlines, which stopped operating on this sector last year. When Flyadeal launches this direct service on August 26, it will be the sole carrier connecting these two cities directly.

Pakistan continues to be a key growth area for Saudi carriers. In 2024 alone, 5.9 million passengers traveled between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, with total seat capacity consistently rising year after year.

By adding more connections, Flyadeal aims to capture a larger share of this expanding travel market while offering Pakistani travelers increased convenience and competitive low-cost options.