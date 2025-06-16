Eyeing the new iPhone 16 but tired of the usual trade-in hassle? Mercantile has you covered.







Upgrading your iPhone shouldn’t feel like a gamble — and now, it doesn’t have to.

With the launch of the Mercantile Preferred Partner (MPP) Program, Apple’s official distributor in Pakistan is introducing a new era of iPhone exchange: fast, fair, and fully standardized.

Why MPP is a Game-Changer

Traditionally, trading in your old iPhone meant going store to store, comparing inconsistent quotes, and negotiating in uncertainty. Not anymore.







Each MPP outlet in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad follows a city-level standardized pricing model — powered by IMEI-based evaluations and real-time pricing.

That means:

Instant, transparent trade-in quotes

On-screen evaluation with no guesswork

Consistent pricing across all MPP stores in your city

No haggling

No hidden deductions

Just total clarity and peace of mind

How It Works – 3 Simple Steps

1. Get an Instant Quote

Visit any MPP store and bring your old iPhone. At the dedicated exchange counter, your device’s IMEI is scanned and evaluated instantly using Mercantile’s national quality standards.

2. Pay the Difference

Choose your preferred iPhone 16 model — from base to Pro Max — and pay only the difference after your old phone’s trade-in value.

3. Walk Out with Your New iPhone

No delays. No paperwork. In minutes, you’re walking away with a brand-new, PTA-approved iPhone 16 — complete with a 2-year warranty and the Golden Sticker of authenticity.

Enjoy More Than Just an Upgrade

With every iPhone 16 purchased through MPP, you get:

Free case & screen protector

25% off Apple 20W adapter

Limited-time discount of up to PKR 15,000

2-Year Warranty (1 year Apple official + 1 year extended by Mercantile)

The Golden Sticker Promise

Every iPhone sold through Mercantile Preferred Partner carries the Golden Sticker of Authenticity — your assurance that it’s:

100% Genuine Apple

Officially PTA-Approved

Free from grey-market or counterfeit risks

Eligible for Mercantile’s Mega Raffle giveaways

It’s trust you can see — and scan.

Find a Mercantile Preferred Partner Near You

With 7 certified MPP outlets across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad — and more launching soon — your smooth upgrade is just around the corner. Each outlet features trained staff, dedicated exchange zones, and a uniform MPP experience you can rely on.

Locate your nearest MPP store: www.mercantile.com/exchange

Upgrade smart. Upgrade safe. Upgrade with Mercantile Preferred Partner.