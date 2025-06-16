By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 41 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Say Hello To Mercantile Preferred Partners Mpp Upgrading Your Iphone In Pakistan Just Got Smarter

Eyeing the new iPhone 16 but tired of the usual trade-in hassle? Mercantile has you covered.



Upgrading your iPhone shouldn’t feel like a gamble — and now, it doesn’t have to.

With the launch of the Mercantile Preferred Partner (MPP) Program, Apple’s official distributor in Pakistan is introducing a new era of iPhone exchange: fast, fair, and fully standardized.

Why MPP is a Game-Changer

Traditionally, trading in your old iPhone meant going store to store, comparing inconsistent quotes, and negotiating in uncertainty. Not anymore.



Each MPP outlet in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad follows a city-level standardized pricing model — powered by IMEI-based evaluations and real-time pricing.

That means:

  • Instant, transparent trade-in quotes
  • On-screen evaluation with no guesswork
  • Consistent pricing across all MPP stores in your city
  • No haggling
  • No hidden deductions
  • Just total clarity and peace of mind

How It Works – 3 Simple Steps

1. Get an Instant Quote
Visit any MPP store and bring your old iPhone. At the dedicated exchange counter, your device’s IMEI is scanned and evaluated instantly using Mercantile’s national quality standards.

2. Pay the Difference
Choose your preferred iPhone 16 model — from base to Pro Max — and pay only the difference after your old phone’s trade-in value.

3. Walk Out with Your New iPhone
No delays. No paperwork. In minutes, you’re walking away with a brand-new, PTA-approved iPhone 16 — complete with a 2-year warranty and the Golden Sticker of authenticity.

Enjoy More Than Just an Upgrade

With every iPhone 16 purchased through MPP, you get:

  • Free case & screen protector
  • 25% off Apple 20W adapter
  • Limited-time discount of up to PKR 15,000
  • 2-Year Warranty (1 year Apple official + 1 year extended by Mercantile)

The Golden Sticker Promise

Every iPhone sold through Mercantile Preferred Partner carries the Golden Sticker of Authenticity — your assurance that it’s:

  • 100% Genuine Apple
  • Officially PTA-Approved
  • Free from grey-market or counterfeit risks
  • Eligible for Mercantile’s Mega Raffle giveaways

It’s trust you can see — and scan.

Find a Mercantile Preferred Partner Near You

With 7 certified MPP outlets across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad — and more launching soon — your smooth upgrade is just around the corner. Each outlet features trained staff, dedicated exchange zones, and a uniform MPP experience you can rely on.

Locate your nearest MPP store: www.mercantile.com/exchange

Upgrade smart. Upgrade safe. Upgrade with Mercantile Preferred Partner.

iPhone 16, Mercantile Preferred Partners (MPP), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Stop Scrolling These Paid Android Apps Are Actually Worth It

Stop Scrolling: These Paid Android Apps Are Actually Worth It!

Matric Result Date Announced

Matric Result Date Announced

Amazon To Launch Major Satellite Batch In Starlink Rival Push

Amazon to Launch Major Satellite Batch in Starlink Rival Push

Aps3e Open Source Emulator Quietly Launches On Play Store

aPS3e Open-Source Emulator Quietly Launches On Play Store

International Payments Firm Lemfi Acquires Fintech Startup To Expand Immigrant Credit Solutions

LemFi acquires fintech Pillar, to Launch Credit Cards for Immigrants

Best Spine Chilling Netflix Series For Summer 2025 Revealed

Best Spine Chilling Netflix Series For Summer 2025 Revealed

Body Formed As Govt Confirms No Fuel Shortfall Amid Israel Iran War

Body Formed as Govt Confirms No Fuel Shortfall Amid Israel-Iran War

China Gears Up To Ship Non Binary Ai Chips Redefining Performance

China Gears Up Production Of Non-Binary AI Chips Redefining Performance

You Can Now Turn Your Phone Into A Desktop With Android 16

You Can Now Turn Your Phone Into A Desktop with Android 16!

Senate Rejects Fbr Arrest Powers In Sales Tax Fraud Cases

Senate Rejects FBR Arrest Powers in Sales Tax Fraud Cases

Whatsapp To Add Built In Document Scanner

WhatsApp to Add Built-In Document Scanner

Apple Music Replay Finally Gets A Streamlined Ios 26 Integration

Apple Music Replay Finally Gets A Streamlined iOS 26 Integration

Dfsk Glory 580 Prices Jack Up After Budget 2025 26

DFSK Glory 580 Prices Jack Up After Budget 2025-26