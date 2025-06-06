By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Sbp Issues Halan Microfinance Bank License Across Pakistan

The State Bank of Pakistan has issued a nationwide Halan Microfinance Bank license, marking a key step for the fintech-backed lender.



Effective June 3 2025, the approval lets the rebranded bank provide full microfinance services across Pakistan under its Halan Microfinance Bank license. The nationwide permit elevates the lender to Pakistan’s microfinance tier.

The lender was taken over by Egypt-based MNT-Halan, which offers consumer and business loans, e-commerce and digital payments to underserved markets worldwide.

In February it earmarked $10 million for 2025 expansion in Pakistan, signalling confidence in the local financial sector.



The story began in March 2024 when MNT-Halan bought Advans Pakistan Microfinance Bank; the subsequent rebrand established Halan Microfinance Bank Limited under the nationwide licence.

