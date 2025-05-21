SBP Regulatory Sandbox Introduced to Boost Fintech Innovation

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has officially unveiled the SBP regulatory sandbox guidelines as part of its broader Vision 2028 strategy. This platform aims to enable startups and existing financial entities to test their innovative solutions within a controlled and regulated environment.







What is a Regulatory Sandbox?

A regulatory sandbox is a controlled testing environment that allows businesses to experiment with innovative financial products and services under a regulator’s supervision. It provides temporary regulatory relief to encourage innovation while minimizing risks to consumers and the financial system.

The SBP regulatory sandbox will operate through a cohort-based structure focused on specific innovation-driven themes. SBP will soon invite applications for the first cohort, with themes to be announced by the end of June following consultations with industry stakeholders.

This initiative offers participants a unique opportunity to experiment with cutting-edge technologies and business models. It will also support SBP in updating and improving the existing regulatory landscape in response to emerging financial technologies.







The central bank has encouraged all eligible entities to participate in this platform, emphasizing its role in advancing Pakistan’s fintech and digital finance sectors.

The sandbox guidelines also outline a dual framework for both Regulatory and Technical Sandboxes to ensure innovation while maintaining regulatory oversight and protecting consumer interests.

Introduction to Fintech Regulatory Framework

The rapid evolution of financial technologies has prompted global regulators to evolve their policies to strike a balance between innovation, financial stability, and consumer protection. Regulatory and Technical Sandboxes provide controlled environments for real-world testing of financial products and services.

These sandboxes offer temporary regulatory flexibility, enabling entities to test their offerings safely. Successful experiments can lead to formal market entry, while those that fail must implement proper exit strategies.

Objectives of SBP’s Sandboxes

The SBP regulatory sandbox aims to encourage innovation in digital financial services while promoting financial inclusion and regulatory clarity. It seeks to support the development of customer-centric, disruptive solutions and to assess associated risks through controlled testing.

Additionally, the Technical Sandbox—specifically tied to RAAST—focuses on integrating novel technologies into Pakistan’s core financial infrastructure.

Scope and Eligibility for Participation

The sandbox is open to a wide range of participants, including SBP-regulated entities, firms licensed by other regulators, and startups without prior licensing. However, some applications will be excluded, such as those lacking innovation, with unclear objectives, or linked to past financial misconduct.

Applicants must clearly demonstrate the novelty, practical utility, and readiness of their financial solutions for live testing.

Sandbox Lifecycle Stages

The SBP sandbox follows a structured lifecycle: pre-application, application, evaluation, testing, and exit. Each phase includes clearly defined steps and requirements to ensure comprehensive analysis and safe experimentation.

The process begins with basic eligibility checks, followed by submission of formal proposals. Approved participants then proceed to detailed evaluation, real-market testing, and eventually an exit stage, where future commercial viability is determined.

Risk Management and Regulatory Relaxations

To support innovation, SBP may grant temporary relaxations from select regulatory requirements during the testing phase. These could involve exemptions from capital or management requirements, though compliance with core areas such as KYC, AML/CFT, and consumer protection remains mandatory.

Risk management protocols will be in place, including limitations on the number of clients, transaction sizes, and service scope to protect market integrity.

Reporting and Consumer Disclosure Requirements

All sandbox participants must maintain full transparency and adhere to detailed reporting requirements. This includes progress updates and open access to relevant data by SBP.

Participants must clearly inform users that their services are in a testing phase. SBP will also publicly disclose key information about participants, including their operational status and sandbox end dates.

After the testing concludes, several outcomes are possible: successful participants may be granted licenses or No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to launch commercially. Entities with promising results may be encouraged to reapply for future testing, while others may face restrictions.

Insights gained during the sandbox phase could also lead SBP to revise or introduce new regulations to further support fintech innovation.