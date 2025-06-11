By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 1 min ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Scammers Using Ai To Steal Loans And Fake Classes

Scammers who exploit student loan fraud are using AI to enroll people in fake classes. This issue is fueled by advancements in AI and the rise of online educational opportunities.



Cybercriminals are employing AI-powered bots to create “ghost students.” These bots are designed to mimic real applicants, automating the entire process from start to finish. They can fill out college applications, complete enrollment procedures for online courses, and even engage in coursework.

The AI bots are sophisticated enough to not only enroll in classes but also participate in them. This includes attending virtual lectures, submitting assignments, and potentially even engaging in online discussions, all without any human intervention. This automation allows scammers to scale their fraudulent activities significantly, creating numerous fake student profiles simultaneously.

The primary objective of these scams is to siphon off financial aid. Once the AI-driven bots successfully enroll as “students,” the scammers then divert student loans, grants, and other financial aid funds to their accounts.



The consequence of these fraudulent activities extends beyond financial loss for institutions. Real individuals find their identities stolen, and they are left with fraudulent debt incurred under their names for courses they never took. This can severely impact their credit scores and financial well-being.

The problem is growing rapidly due to two main factors: the increasing normalization of online classes and the ease with which AI tools can simplify automation. The remote nature of online education provides a less strict environment, making it easier for bots to blend in, while AI tools offer the means to automate the complex processes involved.

The scale of the issue is significant. For instance, in 2024, California community colleges alone reported a staggering 1.2 million suspicious applications. This led to over 220,000 enrollments that were highly likely to be fraudulent, resulting in an estimated loss of at least $11.1 million in unrecoverable financial aid. In essence, AI is providing scammers with advanced capabilities to automate, scale, and execute complex identity theft and financial aid fraud schemes. It poses a serious threat to the integrity of online education and the financial security of individuals.

Sufyan Sohail

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

