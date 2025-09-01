Schools Resume In Punjab And Kp Flood Affected Institutions Stay Closed

Educational activities resumed on Monday in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as schools reopened after the extended summer break, though dozens of institutions in flood-hit areas remain shut due to safety concerns.

In Lahore, the district administration has directed 45 schools to stay closed because of waterlogging. These include government schools in Chuhng, Mohlanwal Multan Road, Mor Farukhabad and Retigan Road, along with Central Model schools in Maraka, Manga, Chuhng, Shadab Colony, Saggian, Tar Garh Shahdara, Bund Road and Pari Mahal Shahdara. They will not reopen until further notice.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned of heavy flooding in Punjab’s rivers between September 1 and 7, leading to several schools being converted into relief camps in affected districts.

Summer holidays, originally scheduled from May 28 to August 14, were earlier extended first due to extreme heat and later prolonged until August 31 because of inclement weather.

Separately, 20 colleges across Lahore division — including six in Lahore district — will remain shut on September 1 and 2 under a notification issued by Lahore Colleges Director Ehsan Mukhtar.

Meanwhile, public and private schools and colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s plain areas have reopened, restoring normal academic routines after the long break.