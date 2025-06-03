By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 1 min ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Experts Warn Of Deadly Super Typhoid Spread

Researchers have managed to make a surface coating that mimics “resilin,” a protein found in insects. The coating has demonstrated an astonishing ability to repel 100% of bacteria.



Resilin is a natural, super-elastic protein found in many insects, responsible for their incredible jumping ability, allowing them to leap hundreds of times their own body length. It also possesses exceptional resilience (recovering almost all stored energy) and durability. Researchers, particularly from RMIT University in Australia, have developed resilin-mimetic polypeptides (RMPs).

These are engineered proteins designed to replicate the unique elasticity and biocompatibility of natural resilin. Because RMPs are engineered, their properties can be customized for specific applications.

The study found that this form of the resilin-based coating, a “coacervate,” was able to repel 100% of bacteria, specifically E. coli, preventing them from attaching to surfaces.



Unlike traditional antibiotics that kill bacteria and can lead to resistance, the resilin-mimetic coating works through a mechanical disruption. When bacteria come into contact with the coating, it interacts with their negatively charged cell membranes through electrostatic forces. This interaction disrupts the integrity of the bacterial membranes, causing cellular contents to leak out.

A significant advantage of this approach is that the resilin-mimetic proteins are naturally derived and biocompatible. Being protein-based, they are also more environmentally friendly than alternatives.

The primary focus of this research is preventing infections on medical devices such as implants and surgical tools. Bacteria often adhere to these surfaces, leading to biofilm formation and infections, even with sterilization efforts.

The exceptional properties of resilin and RMPs make them suitable for a wide range of applications. These applications require flexible and durable materials and coatings, including tissue engineering, drug delivery, flexible electronics, and sports equipment.

In essence, this research leverages nature’s ingenious design (resilin) to create a novel, non-antibiotic approach to combat bacterial adhesion, offering a promising solution to reduce infections in various settings, especially healthcare.

