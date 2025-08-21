Scientists Successfully Use Lab Grown Brain To Control Robot Dogs

Researchers at UC San Diego’s Sanford Stem Cell Institute have successfully guided a robot dog using living human brain cells. The feat was made possible by a cutting-edge method known as Graphene-Mediated Optical Stimulation (GraMOS), which uses an ultra-thin sheet of graphene to transform light into electrical signals that stimulate lab-grown brain organoids.

These brain organoids, essentially miniature versions of the human brain grown in a lab, developed neural networks and matured at record speed. Unlike traditional methods, GraMOS achieves this acceleration without altering the organoids’ DNA, making it one of the safest and most elegant approaches to advancing neuroscience.

How Lab-Grown Brain Controlled the Robot Dog

The robot dog, equipped with obstacle-detecting sensors, sent signals to the organoids. In less than 50 milliseconds (faster than the blink of an eye), the organoids fired back neural commands that redirected the robot. For the first time ever, an artificial machine responded instantly to cues from living human brain tissue, completing a seamless sensory-motor loop.

Lead researcher Dr. Alysson Muotri described it as a “quantum leap,” emphasizing that this method fast-forwards brain development in the lab while preserving genetic integrity.

Co-author Elena Molokanova poetically added, “It’s like giving brain organoids a gentle push to grow up faster—critical for studying age-related diseases in a dish.”

Can We See More of These in Real Life?

As one researcher noted, “The fusion of graphene and brain organoids could completely redefine neuroscience and technology. We’re standing at the threshold of something entirely new.”

There is always a chance this technology paves way for prosthetic limbs that adapt like real body parts. We can also see robots that “learn” from neurons instead of silicon chips, and even biological computers that evolve with experience.

Instead of being static, future machines may literally grow smarter, powered by the same biology that drives human intelligence. News like these makes one wonder if AI is in threat of elimination now that biocomputers are becoming a reality.