Scientists at Rice University have discovered a bizarre type of bacteria that utilizes electricity for respiration instead of air. This natural process holds significant potential for various clean technologies.







These bacteria engage in a process called extracellular respiration. Instead of using oxygen as the final electron acceptor, they transfer electrons to external surfaces, effectively “breathing” electricity.

The research, led by bioscientist Caroline Ajo-Franklin, revealed that these bacteria have naturally occurring compounds called naphthoquinones. These compounds act as intermediaries, facilitating the transfer of electrons from the bacteria to external surfaces, enabling them to survive in environments lacking oxygen.

This electron transfer mechanism is akin to how batteries discharge electric current. The bacteria essentially “discharge” electrons onto external conductive materials.







This discovery adds to a previously unknown survival strategy in the bacterial world. It opens doors for significant advancements in clean energy and industrial biotechnology. Potential applications include:

It can be used to improve biotechnological processes like wastewater treatment, where oxygen-deprived conditions are common. New bioelectronic sensors that can function effectively in environments without oxygen can also be introduced in the near future.