Scottish company chairman wants to establish skiing facilities in Pakistan

Executive Chairman of John Menzies Philipp Joeinig called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday to discuss the prospect of tourism and the aviation industry in Pakistan. The two dignitaries talked about various proposals regarding the promotion of linkages between aviation, airport services, and tourism.

This has been quite the week for aviation in Pakistan. First, AirSial receives the first of its Airbus A320 aircraft from Irish aircraft leasing company AerCap. And now, the Chairman of John Menzies (the holding company of Menzies Aviation) has just met with PM Imran Khan to discuss the scope of tourism in Pakistan.

The PM has been very appreciative of the interest shown by international firms in the establishment of tourism and aviation services in Pakistan. He believes that the country is blessed with an abundance of natural attractions that can further be developed into world-class tourism hotspots in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner.

Mr. Philipp Joeinig, Executive Chairman of John Menzies called on Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI at Islamabad today. During the meeting various proposals regarding promotion of necessary linkages between aviation & airport services and tourism were discussed. pic.twitter.com/8qVevoMeGm — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) November 30, 2020

The meeting also featured a discussion on proposals regarding the establishment of skiing and mountaineering facilities in Pakistan. Given the diversity of the country’s landscape, it is little wonder that international firms are interested in investing in the space and its undeniably massive tourism potential.

Based in Edinburgh, Scotland, Menzies Aviation is a leading aviation services company that provides ground handling, cargo handling, cargo forwarding and into-plane (ITP) fuelling.

