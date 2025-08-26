By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 9 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Secp Imposes Rs425m Penalties For Compliance In Fy2024 25

Pakistan has taken another major step toward a cashless economy. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has directed all regulated entities to mandatorily adopt digital payment solutions by October 31, 2025.

This directive applies to Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs), insurance firms, Modarabas, securities brokers, and other licensed market intermediaries. Businesses under SECP’s regulation must not only enable digital payments but also display Raast QR Codes prominently at their outlets. Importantly, no entity will be allowed to refuse a customer choosing to pay digitally.

The initiative is in full alignment with the State Bank of Pakistan’s digitization agenda. According to SECP, the move will increase transparency, improve customer convenience, enhance financial inclusion, and boost operational efficiency across the financial sector.

To facilitate implementation, SECP has encouraged all stakeholders to collaborate with their respective banks, microfinance banks, or electronic money institutions (EMIs) to obtain free-of-cost Raast QR codes.

Experts believe this will not only modernize Pakistan’s payment infrastructure but also reduce reliance on cash transactions, curb shadow economy practices, and create a more secure digital financial ecosystem. The successful adoption of this directive will mark a significant milestone in Pakistan’s journey toward a digitally inclusive economy.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Google
Google AI Search Mode Launched in Pakistan
Pakistan Greenlights National Ai Fund For Future Tech Growth
Pakistan launches National AI Fund for Research, Startups
Google Translate Adds Practice And Live Translate To Teach Speaking
Google Translate Adds Practice and Live Translate to Teach Speaking
Instagram Student Directory Lets College Students Connect With Classmates
Instagram Student Directory Lets College Students Connect with Classmates
Nha Told To Make Motorways Barrier Free And Fully Digitize Tolls
NHA Told to Make Motorways Barrier Free and Fully Digitize Tolls
PM’s Laptop Scheme
PM’s Laptop Scheme: HEC Clarifies ‘Missing’ Laptops Were Misreported
PMD AI weather alert
PMD Uses AI for Real-Time Weather Alerts in Punjab, Kashmir
Spotify
Spotify Introduces Direct Messaging to Share Songs Instantly
Sbp Rolls Out Prism Payment System
SBP Opens Fintech Sandbox for Innovative Solutions
P@sha
AI Adoption Reduces Hiring in Pakistan’s IT Sector
Us Studio Unearths Fossilised Dinosaur Game Turok At Gamescom
US Studio Unearths Fossilised Dinosaur Game Turok at Gamescom
Pakistan Sets Up Digital Authority Under Landmark Law Announces Key Appointments
Pakistan Customs Goes High-Tech with AI Verification
Punjab To Implement Second Phase Of Teacher Rationalisation Policy
Punjab to Implement Second Phase of Teacher Rationalisation Policy