By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Senate Committee

The Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom, led by Senator Palwasha Khan, met to review key developments in Pakistan’s AI sector. The meeting focused on the AI Regulation Bill 2024 and ongoing technology projects under the Ministry of IT. The AI Regulation Bill, approved by the federal cabinet a day earlier, aims to ensure ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence in Pakistan.

During the briefing, Secretary IT highlighted that AI is transforming the world. He said Pakistan must adopt regulations and ethical frameworks to keep pace with global advancements.

Senator Afnan Ullah supported the bill but raised concerns about job losses. “We must evaluate the social impact of AI,” he said. He stressed that accuracy in AI-driven decision-making is essential.

Senator Kamran Murtaza shared his doubts about AI-generated content.

“I come from a legal background, and many AI responses I tested were wrong,” he noted. He emphasized the need to verify AI outputs before relying on them.

Senator Humayun Mohmand also supported AI adoption but urged proper checks. “We need balance to ensure growth and accountability,” he added.

 

Jazz–NUST Project Sparks Transparency Concerns

The committee then examined the ministry’s collaboration with Jazz and NUST to build Pakistan’s first local language AI model. However, several senators questioned the partner selection process.

The committee chair asked, “Why weren’t other telecom firms invited?” Senator Mohmand echoed the concern. “No public advertisement was issued. Why always NUST?” he questioned.

He pointed out that multiple universities in Pakistan could contribute to such projects. Limiting opportunities, he argued, undermines merit and innovation.

In response, the Secretary of IT said the Ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jazz and NUST. He explained that the government didn’t fund the project; both organizations are investing on their own.

Jazz officials stated that Pakistan faces a major challenge in local language data collection. They warned that many regional languages are at risk. “This model could help preserve them,” they said.

Despite these claims, senators called for more openness. “Had this project been advertised, others could have participated,” said Senator Mohmand.

Emerging Tech Wing and National Training Plans

The Secretary also revealed that an Emerging Technology Wing is being launched under the Ministry. Its focus will be on AI, chip design, and advanced technologies.

He shared that Rs. 16 billion has been allocated under the current PSDP budget. Over 7,000 bachelor’s students will receive practical training to reduce Pakistan’s reliance on theoretical education.

The meeting concluded with a strong message: Pakistan’s digital growth must be transparent, inclusive, and fair. AI projects, especially at the national level, must follow open procedures and maintain public trust.

