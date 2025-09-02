Senate Demands Elon Musk Apologize Before Starlink Can Operate In Pakistan

Pakistan’s Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom has stated that they will only consider granting a license to Starlink if Elon Musk issues a public apology for his perceived anti-Pakistani remarks.

The session, chaired by Senator Palwasha Khan, spotlighted concerns over Musk’s online support of a narrative implicating Pakistanis in UK grooming gang cases. Senators claim Musk’s views can be seen as “racially charged and damaging.”

Despite registering with Pakistan’s corporate authority in 2021, Starlink’s progress has been stalled by regulatory roadblocks. It must clear security screening, receive provisional registration from the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB), and obtain both Long Distance International (LDI) and Local Loop (LL) licenses from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

PTA Chairman Maj-Gen (R) Hafeez-ur-Rehman hopes the matter can be resolved within a month if security clearance is granted. However, licensing remains paused until Musk addresses the political ire his comments generated.

Pakistan suffers from fragile terrestrial infrastructure and frequent internet downtimes, especially in rural and mountainous regions. Starlink’s satellite internet holds the promise of reliable high-speed access, potentially fueling digital growth across sectors. Yet lawmakers argue national image and sovereignty are on the line.

During the session, Senator Afnanullah Khan bluntly asked: “Should a country allow services from someone who has publicly targeted its citizens?” emphasizing that Musk’s apology is a nonnegotiable precondition.

“Elon Musk has run a racially biased campaign against Pakistanis,” Senator Afnanullah alleged. “Just look at Elon Musk’s Twitter account,” he added. “He has targeted Pakistanis multiple times.”

“Should a company owned by such a person be allowed to provide services in Pakistan?” he continued.

“Even for jobs, a Twitter handle is checked beforehand,” Senator Anusha Rahman remarked. “Before granting a license, it is necessary to review his background,” she emphasized.

PTA has not yet issued the license, a PTA member confirmed. Before PTA, the license must first be issued by the Space Regulatory Authority.

The Standing Committee has summoned officials of the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board for the next meeting.

Elon Musk has made a reputation of retweeting Islamophobe and anti-Pakistan content from time to time.