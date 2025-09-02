By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ptcl To Clarify Property Sale Authority In Upcoming National Assembly Meeting

The Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom expressed strong displeasure on Tuesday after the Ministry of IT failed to provide a requested list of PTCL Board members and their official designations.

“Why is the Ministry of IT not sharing the names and positions of the PTCL Board?” Committee Chairperson Senator Palwasha Khan asked, reprimanding officials for withholding basic information. She also pressed for details about how much board members receive in salaries and perks, and whether those payments are made in Pakistani rupees or US dollars.

Committee members, including Senator Nadeem Bhutto, sought clarity on the names of Pakistani members serving on the PTCL Board, but the Ministry’s briefing offered little insight. Officials said they have already written to the Ittisalat/Etisalat Group and will provide the requested details once they are received.

The chairperson described the PTCL Board as “a white elephant,” questioning the high allowances and the overall cost of holding meetings. “How much do they take as allowances for one meeting?” she asked, emphasizing the need for transparency in the governance of such a major telecom company.

Committee members repeatedly criticized the Ministry’s lack of basic knowledge about board appointments. “Why don’t you even know the names and positions? Why are their names being hidden?” the chairperson asked, calling the situation “very strange.”

The committee has directed the Ministry of IT to submit the complete list of PTCL Board members, their posts, and remuneration details as soon as possible. Lawmakers also signaled possible follow-up hearings if the answers remain unsatisfactory.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

