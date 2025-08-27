Concern over food safety in Pakistan escalated as the Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology reviewed alarming reports of chemical contamination in betel nut samples. Aflatoxin, a potent carcinogenic compound produced by certain molds, has been detected in some samples, raising public health concerns.

During the session chaired by Senator Kamil Ali Agha, committee members, including Senators Saeed Ahmed Hashmi, Husna Bano, Muhammad Aslam Abro, Nasir Mehmood, and Faisal Javed, were briefed by officials from the Ministry of Science and Technology, COMSATS University, and PCSIR. Evidence presented indicated discrepancies in contamination data, with some reports allegedly underreporting aflatoxin levels.

Aflatoxins are toxic substances primarily produced by Aspergillus flavus and Aspergillus parasiticus fungi, which can grow on improperly stored betel nuts and other agricultural products. Exposure to high levels of aflatoxin can lead to liver damage, immune suppression, and increased cancer risk. Studies suggest that aflatoxin contamination is often linked to high humidity, poor drying practices, and inadequate storage conditions, which allow fungal growth and toxin accumulation.

Senator Nasir Mehmood expressed serious concern over potential health risks and demanded strict accountability for misrepresented reports. After deliberation, the committee decided to defer further discussion until the PCSIR Chairman, currently abroad, submits the final report for review.

The panel emphasized the need for enhanced monitoring, stricter quality control, and awareness programs for producers and vendors to prevent further contamination and protect public health.