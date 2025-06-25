By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 23 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Serena Underpass Collapse Sparks Outrage Against Cda

A section of Islamabad’s newly built Serena Underpass has collapsed, raising serious concerns over the quality of infrastructure managed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The cave-in occurred following the season’s first monsoon rains, with a large crater forming on the turning road leading toward Srinagar Highway.



The Serena Underpass collapse was captured in a viral video posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), showing a CDA digger at the site as crews began clearing debris. The footage revealed the extent of the damage, with sunken pavement and disrupted traffic causing widespread concern among residents.

Completed in just 84 days at a cost of Rs4.2 billion, the Serena Underpass was inaugurated earlier this year with high expectations. The project includes three underpasses: one on Khayaban-i-Suhrawardi and two on Srinagar Highway. The section that gave way is part of the Srinagar Highway segment, which was touted as a major milestone in easing Islamabad’s traffic congestion.

Public Outrage Over Project Quality

Public response to the collapse has been harsh. Critics have accused the CDA and government of prioritizing speed over quality, claiming the accelerated construction timeline compromised safety and durability. Social media users were quick to label the project as an example of “shoddy work,” calling for greater accountability and transparency in how public funds are used.



Though CDA officials have not issued a comprehensive statement, early reports indicate that poor drainage systems and inadequate preparation of the roadbed may have played a role in the collapse. Heavy machinery has been deployed to the site, and repair work is underway to stabilize the area and restore the affected section of the road.

The Serena Underpass collapse has become a flashpoint in the larger debate over infrastructure standards in Pakistan’s capital city. With billions spent on development, citizens are demanding that public safety and construction quality be made top priorities moving forward.

The CDA is expected to release a detailed report on the incident after investigations conclude. Until then, public confidence in the agency’s ability to deliver reliable infrastructure remains under scrutiny.

CDA ISB, CDA Islamabad Projects, Serena Underpass Islamabad
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

