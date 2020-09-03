She Loves Tech Startup Competition 2020 deadline extended till 7th September
The world’s largest startup competition for women has extended its registration deadline until 7th September. The competition is operating in 30 countries and has had a global impact of $150 million in funding to date and more than a billion media impressions. The Pakistan competition is sponsored by HBL and has a network of partners including Impact Dynamics, P@SHA and other renowned organizations.
In 2018, Aurat Raaj won the She Loves Tech Pakistan competition through its platform promoting gender equality, women empowerment, and inclusion. The platform also has a friendly chatbot, Raaji, which helps women to recover from gender violence and tackles questions related to reproduction health, myths etc.
In 2019, a startup aimed at curing mental health disorders won the local competition. DOT-Mind Unlocked developed a headset that reads brainwave activity to diagnose and treat mental disorders such as ADHD more efficiently. Founder Yishel Khan won an Rs. 150,000 cash prize from Cargill and a trip to Beijing, China to compete in the Global Round for a $15,000 equity-free cash prize.
The deadline for the 2020 Competition is till 7th September and interested female startup owners can apply through this link: https://apply.shelovestech.org/. The She Loves Tech Pakistan Competition is completely virtual and open for all women of the country for the first time. The following are the requirements for the program:
- You have a startup and have raised less than $5M
- Have an early age startup that is women-led or impacts women
More information about the competition is available on the CIRCLE Facebook Page.