ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the critical role of e-commerce in driving Pakistan’s export-led economic vision, calling it a “strategic necessity” for modern trade. During a meeting on Thursday with a six-member delegation from Alibaba Group, led by James Dong, president of Alibaba International Markets, the premier directed the formation of a dedicated committee to develop a national roadmap for e-commerce growth.

The delegation commended the rising presence of Pakistani sellers on Alibaba’s global platforms. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, over 300,000 locally manufactured products from Pakistan are currently listed on Alibaba.

The prime minister urged authorities to take concrete steps to scale this number and expand the international footprint of Pakistani businesses. He highlighted e-commerce as a “powerful tool” to increase exports and integrate into the global digital economy.

“E-commerce is no longer a choice but a necessity. It is a vital pillar for building an export-oriented economy,” Prime Minister Shehbaz stated.

James Dong praised the contributions of Pakistani entrepreneurs, especially in the textile category, which remains the most in-demand on Alibaba. He reaffirmed Alibaba’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s e-commerce ecosystem.

He also noted the untapped potential of the local market and expressed interest in providing technical training to help Pakistani sellers scale up on international platforms.

PNSC Reform

In a separate meeting, the prime minister instructed relevant departments to design a comprehensive reform plan for the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC). He emphasized the need to transform PNSC into a globally competitive shipping company, stating that Pakistan’s maritime sector offers vast investment opportunities.