By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 57 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Alibaba

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the critical role of e-commerce in driving Pakistan’s export-led economic vision, calling it a “strategic necessity” for modern trade. During a meeting on Thursday with a six-member delegation from Alibaba Group, led by James Dong, president of Alibaba International Markets, the premier directed the formation of a dedicated committee to develop a national roadmap for e-commerce growth.

The delegation commended the rising presence of Pakistani sellers on Alibaba’s global platforms. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, over 300,000 locally manufactured products from Pakistan are currently listed on Alibaba.

The prime minister urged authorities to take concrete steps to scale this number and expand the international footprint of Pakistani businesses. He highlighted e-commerce as a “powerful tool” to increase exports and integrate into the global digital economy.

“E-commerce is no longer a choice but a necessity. It is a vital pillar for building an export-oriented economy,” Prime Minister Shehbaz stated.

James Dong praised the contributions of Pakistani entrepreneurs, especially in the textile category, which remains the most in-demand on Alibaba. He reaffirmed Alibaba’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s e-commerce ecosystem.

He also noted the untapped potential of the local market and expressed interest in providing technical training to help Pakistani sellers scale up on international platforms.

PNSC Reform

In a separate meeting, the prime minister instructed relevant departments to design a comprehensive reform plan for the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC). He emphasized the need to transform PNSC into a globally competitive shipping company, stating that Pakistan’s maritime sector offers vast investment opportunities.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Moot

Moot Emphasizes Raising Education Quality

Ai Powered Gaming Deepmind Turns Video Games Into Agi Labs

AI-Powered Gaming: DeepMind Turns Video Games into AGI Labs

Private Institutions

Annual Fee Increase Fixed for Private Institutions

Youtube Replaces Trending Page With Category Based Charts

YouTube Replaces Trending Page with Category-Based Charts

Microsoft Openai Anthropic Launch 23m Ai Training For K 12 Teachers

Microsoft, OpenAI & Anthropic launch $23M AI training for K–12 teachers

Openai To Launch Ai Powered Browser To Rival Google Chrome

OpenAI to Launch AI-Powered Browser to Rival Google Chrome

Moitt Partners With Hec Meta Nceac To Launch National Ai Faculty Upskilling Initiative

MoITT Partners with HEC, Meta & NCEAC to Launch National AI Faculty Upskilling Initiative

Bitcoin Surges Past 118k In A Frenzy Of Crypto Volatility

Bitcoin Surges Past $118K In A Frenzy of Crypto Volatility

Shocking Four Steam Games Worth Rs 40000 Now Free In Pakistan

SHOCKING! Four Steam Games Worth Rs 40,000 Now Free in Pakistan

Google Enhances Veo 3 With Photo To Video Feature In Gemini App

Google enhances Veo 3 with Photo-to-Video feature in Gemini app

Online Gaming

Online Gaming Job Scam: Filipinos Trafficked to Pakistan, Says BI

Pakistans Automobile Sector

Pakistan’s Automobile Sector Sales Increased by 64% in 2025

Business Environment

Better Governance and Business Environment” Initiative Kicks Off to Boost Sustainable Development