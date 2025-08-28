By Manik Aftab ⏐ 54 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Sindh Assembly Salaries Increased By 200 After Committee Approval

The Sindh Assembly salaries have been increased by 200 percent after a sub-committee unanimously approved a bill presented earlier this month.

The Sindh Assembly passed a bill on August 8 to raise the salaries of its members, which was approved without opposition in the House. Following this, a parliamentary committee headed by Speaker Owais Shah, along with representation from all political parties including Opposition Leader Ali Khorshidi, was formed to finalize the changes.

A meeting of the committee took place in the Sindh Assembly committee room, where members from various parties gave their input. After detailed consultations, it was decided to enhance Sindh Assembly salaries by 200 percent. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supported the decision, while Jamaat-e-Islami opposed the increase.

Currently, the monthly salary of a Sindh Assembly member stands at Rs155,000, including allowances. With the approved hike, the total salary package will rise to around Rs450,000. The basic salary alone will increase from Rs50,000 to Rs300,000.

Additionally, several allowances have also been revised. Office maintenance allowance has been set at Rs15,000, telephone allowance at Rs10,000, house rent allowance at Rs50,000, mobile allowance at Rs10,000, and utility allowance at Rs20,000. The daily allowance has been raised from Rs1,000 to Rs3,000, while conveyance allowance has also increased from Rs1,000 to Rs3,000.

This significant rise in Sindh Assembly salaries highlights the growing debate around lawmakers’ benefits, especially at a time when citizens face economic challenges.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Fbr Rolls Out Simplified Electronic Tax Return Form
Govt Unveils Simplified Tax Form for Salaried Class
Sbp Cryptocurrency Ban Blocks Move To Legalize Digital Assets
SBP Cryptocurrency Ban Blocks Move to Legalize Digital Assets
Fortnite Removes A Major Feature After Fans Started Exploiting The Glitch
Fortnite Removes A Major Feature After Fans Started Exploiting the Glitch
Realme mobiles
Realme Launches Phone With a 15000 mAh, 5-Day Battery Life
Nvidia Earnings Swing Could Reach 260 Billion Market Move
Nvidia Earnings Swing Could Reach $260 Billion Market Move
Online Gaming Risks National Cert Issues Parental Guidelines
Online Gaming Risks: National CERT Issues Parental Guidelines
Senate Committee Summons Fab And Fbr Over Spectrum Cases And E Commerce Taxes
FBR Issues New Tax Rules for Online Marketplaces & Couriers
Punjab Broadens Honhaar Scholarship To Aid Gb Students
Punjab Government Announced 30,000 Scholarship for Students
Gmail Material 3 Expressive Brings Rounded Corners And Motion
Gmail Material 3 Expressive Brings Rounded Corners and Motion
Fto Targets Rs133m Fake Tax Invoices Scam
FIA Probes Rs135B PCSIR Tax Scam as Employees Face Penalties
COMSATS
Senate Reviews COMSATS Quetta Campus Delay, Urges Action
Spacex Starship Latest Flight Secures Major Test Wins Today
SpaceX Starship Latest Flight Secures Major Test Wins
Internet Services
Mobile and Internet Services Disrupted Across Punjab and KPK