The Sindh Assembly salaries have been increased by 200 percent after a sub-committee unanimously approved a bill presented earlier this month.

The Sindh Assembly passed a bill on August 8 to raise the salaries of its members, which was approved without opposition in the House. Following this, a parliamentary committee headed by Speaker Owais Shah, along with representation from all political parties including Opposition Leader Ali Khorshidi, was formed to finalize the changes.

A meeting of the committee took place in the Sindh Assembly committee room, where members from various parties gave their input. After detailed consultations, it was decided to enhance Sindh Assembly salaries by 200 percent. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supported the decision, while Jamaat-e-Islami opposed the increase.

Currently, the monthly salary of a Sindh Assembly member stands at Rs155,000, including allowances. With the approved hike, the total salary package will rise to around Rs450,000. The basic salary alone will increase from Rs50,000 to Rs300,000.

Additionally, several allowances have also been revised. Office maintenance allowance has been set at Rs15,000, telephone allowance at Rs10,000, house rent allowance at Rs50,000, mobile allowance at Rs10,000, and utility allowance at Rs20,000. The daily allowance has been raised from Rs1,000 to Rs3,000, while conveyance allowance has also increased from Rs1,000 to Rs3,000.

This significant rise in Sindh Assembly salaries highlights the growing debate around lawmakers’ benefits, especially at a time when citizens face economic challenges.