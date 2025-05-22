Sindh Declares Two-Month Summer Break for All Institutions

KARACHI: As temperatures continue to soar across Pakistan, the Sindh Education Department has formally declared summer vacations for all educational institutions, both public and private, throughout the province.







According to the official notification, schools and colleges will remain closed from June 1 to July 31. This province-wide directive applies to all government-run and privately managed institutions.

Just a day prior to Sindh’s announcement, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Department of Education issued its summer vacation schedule, adopting a zone-specific approach due to varying regional climates.

In the summer zone (plain areas):







Primary schools will observe holidays from June 1 to August 31.

Middle, high, and higher secondary schools will be off from June 15 to August 31.

In the winter zone (northern districts):

Schools will observe holidays from July 1 to July 31.

This schedule applies to both government and private educational institutions operating within their respective zones.

The Punjab government was the first to respond to the extreme heatwave, announcing a relatively earlier start to the summer vacation.

As per Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, all schools in the province began their summer holidays on May 28, with reopening scheduled for August 15. The decision was made considering the ongoing severe heatwave affecting student safety.

With “pitiless heat on the rise” and meteorologists warning of prolonged hot spells, all three provincial governments, Punjab, Sindh, and KPK, have taken proactive steps to safeguard students and educators.

Educational authorities urge parents and institutions to stay informed and take necessary precautions as Pakistan continues to experience unusually high temperatures this summer.