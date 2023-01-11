Sindh Government Orders Immediate Launch Of Electric Buses

Sharjeel Memon, Sindh Transport Minister has passed an order to Sindh Mass Transit Authority’ to immediately launch the People’s Electric Bus Service. Moreover, he also said to decide it’s routes in Karachi as well.

On Monday, Sharjeel Memon presided over a session regarding the People’s Bus Service (PBS). Members of the session discussed about the purchase of new buses as well as the introduction of new routes.

According to Sharjeel Memon, the government has authorized the purchase of additional buses,and decided to expedite the procurement procedure.

Electric Taxi Project

Last year in 2022, Sindh government also revealed its upcoming plan to launch an electric taxi service that will compete with ride hailing service.

According to Memon, the existing ride-hailing services have increased their fares at a large rate. Though, this has made the introduction of a less expensive,new taxi service even more difficult to start.

In addition, he also said that the Sindh Government is constantly working to introduce an environmentally friendly and comfortable taxi service in Karachi.

According to him, the project will be available for public use soon. Although, Memon did not reveal the exact date. Though, he said government is yet to start testing the service.

Here it is important to mention that electric bus is the one whose propulsion and accessory system are powered exclusively by a zero-emission electricity source. However, the electricity source can be onboard batteries, overhead wires,hydrogen-fuel cells or ground-based-non-contact conductors.

