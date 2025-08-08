By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 10 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Sindh Govt Declares Holiday For Schools Across Province

KARACHI: The Sindh government has declared a public holiday on Friday, August 15, 2025, for all public and private schools and colleges across the province. The holiday is in observance of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), 20th Safar 1447 AH. This decision follows a meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Steering Committee held on November 28, 2025.

According to a notification issued by the School Education Department, all educational institutions under its administrative control will remain closed on August 15. The closure applies to both public and private sector schools and colleges.

Schools Holiday

Sindh school holiday document

The Chehlum holiday will come just a day after Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14, which is also a national holiday. This means students and staff will enjoy consecutive days off.

In addition to the Chehlum holiday, the Sindh government has also announced August 9, 2025, as a public holiday throughout the province. The day marks the 282nd annual Urs of the renowned Sufi saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

Three-day Urs celebrations will begin on Saturday in Bhit Sharif, located in Matiari District. Sindh Secretary for Culture Muhammad Khan Kloro confirmed that preparations are complete. He stated that most arrangements have already been finalized to ensure the spiritual and cultural festival’s success.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

