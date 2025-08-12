By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Sindh Govt

The Sindh govt. is planning to replace computerized arms licenses with advanced smart card–based licenses. The proposal aims to modernize the licensing process, improve security, and link licenses with criminal records to prevent firearm access by individuals with criminal backgrounds. The initiative was discussed in a meeting chaired by Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar.

During the meeting, the Home Minister proposed that NADRA should integrate ballistic signatures of bullets into license records. This would allow investigators to trace bullets used in crimes back to licensed owners. The modern smart card system will also convert existing computerized licenses into the new format.

Officials confirmed that the smart card licenses will be issued under the existing fee structure. The Home Minister assured that the reforms are designed for public safety and will not impose extra financial burdens on citizens.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

