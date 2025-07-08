The provincial Driving License Department (DLS) has achieved a major milestone by issuing 208,857 Sindh online learner licenses within just nine months and 10 days through its digital web portal, underscoring the rapid success of this citizen-friendly initiative.

Launched under the provincial government’s vision and on the directives of Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, the Sindh online learner licence system allows applicants to conveniently secure learner permits from their homes. According to a department spokesperson, the online portal went live on September 28, 2024, and by February 18, 2025, it had already surpassed the 100,000 mark for issued learner licences.

As of now, the platform has issued a total of 208,857 learner licenses, while also processing 14,067 online permanent license renewals and 7,600 international driving permits. In total, 375,127 users have registered on the online driving licence platform, highlighting a strong shift towards digital solutions and easier public access to essential services.

This remarkable uptake of the Sindh online learner license system demonstrates not only public trust in digital governance but also the province’s commitment to modernizing its licensing processes for greater efficiency and transparency.