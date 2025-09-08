By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 27 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Bans Govt Teachers From Private School Jobs

The Sindh Education Department has withdrawn the promotions granted to primary school teachers, who had been elevated to high school teaching positions only a few months ago.

According to the official notification, the move comes after a case filed in the Sindh High Court and subsequent directives issued by the School Education and Literacy Department. As per the order, all affected teachers have been instructed to return to their original posts.

The department has also directed the recovery of salaries and benefits availed under the higher grade. District Education Officers (DEOs) across the Karachi division have been issued formal instructions to ensure strict compliance with the order.

Education experts say this reversal may cause unrest among teachers, as many had already adjusted to their new roles. The decision highlights the ongoing administrative and legal challenges within Sindh’s education system.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistan Stock Exchange Hits Historic 100000 Milestone
PSX Crosses 156,000 Points, Hits Historic High
Sbp About Legal Status Of Virtual Assets In Pakistan
Pakistan Workers’ Remittances Hit $3.1B in August
Islamabad Command and Control Center
Islamabad to Host Pakistan’s First Smart City Command Center
Pakistan And Us
U.S. Strategic Metals, Pakistan Sign Critical Minerals MOU
Pakistan’s Auditor-General
Pakistan’s Auditor-General Denies Misreporting in Federal Audit Documents
Research Suggests Chatgpts Web Power Might Be Fading To Old Search Giants
OpenAI Warns of Ongoing AI Hallucination Challenges
Supreme Court
Supreme Court Launches Cell for Overseas Pakistanis
Rs 35 Billion Development Projects By Ministry Of Planning Development Special Initiatives
Pakistan Economy Gains Momentum in FY2026 Progress Report
Pta License Suspension Hits Another Data Provider
PTA Revises Radio-Based Services Charges for 2025
Secp Imposes Rs425m Penalties For Compliance In Fy2024 25
IT Sector Leads as SECP Registers Over 3,200 New Companies in August 2025
China Pakistan Joint Action Plan 2025 29 Unveils Bold Tech Push For Digital Future
China-Pakistan Joint Action Plan 2025-29 Unveils Bold Tech Push for Digital Future
Pakistan 5G spectrum
Pakistan Risks $4.3B Loss Without Spectrum Reform, GSMA & Industry Warns
China Agrees To Partial Debt Rescheduling For Pakistan
Pakistan and China Unveil Economic Roadmap in New Action Plan