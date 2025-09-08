The Sindh Education Department has withdrawn the promotions granted to primary school teachers, who had been elevated to high school teaching positions only a few months ago.

According to the official notification, the move comes after a case filed in the Sindh High Court and subsequent directives issued by the School Education and Literacy Department. As per the order, all affected teachers have been instructed to return to their original posts.

The department has also directed the recovery of salaries and benefits availed under the higher grade. District Education Officers (DEOs) across the Karachi division have been issued formal instructions to ensure strict compliance with the order.

Education experts say this reversal may cause unrest among teachers, as many had already adjusted to their new roles. The decision highlights the ongoing administrative and legal challenges within Sindh’s education system.