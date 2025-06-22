Snapchat Acquires Saturn To Deepen Its Bond With Gen Z

Snap Inc. has acquired the social calendar app Saturn, a platform designed specifically for high school and college students in the U.S.







Unlike typical calendar tools, ‘Saturn’ combines everyday scheduling with social connectivity, allowing users to share and view friends’ timetables in real time, from classes and sports practices to club meetings and rehearsals. This unique blend makes it easier for students to coordinate their lives both academically and socially.

Snap highlighted that Saturn already supports around 80% of U.S. high schools, which adds strong weight to the app’s popularity and relevance within the Gen Z demographic.

Team Integration and Independent Operation

While Snap has not disclosed the financial terms of the acquisition, it confirmed that nearly 30 members from Saturn’s team will now be joining Snap. Despite the acquisition, Saturn will continue operating as a standalone app, at least for now.







That said, Snap has indicated plans to incorporate Saturn’s scheduling capabilities into Snapchat in “innovative ways,” further hinting at deeper integration in the future.

The deal aligns with Snapchat’s ongoing mission to enhance real-world interaction through its platform. The company emphasized its commitment to helping users translate digital relationships into in-person connections, a focus that’s becoming central to its strategic growth.

Part of a Bigger Gen Z Strategy

This acquisition is part of Snap’s broader efforts to stay ahead in a competitive social media space, especially among Gen Z users. It follows recent moves involving augmented reality, app integrations, and enriched messaging features, all tailored to keep Snapchat dynamic and engaging for its youthful user base.

Founded in 2018, Saturn made headlines in 2021 after raising $44 million in funding. The round was led by General Catalyst, Insight Partners, and Coatue, with support from high-profile investors like Bezos Expeditions, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, and actors Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary.

While Snap has not shared a timeline for when Saturn’s features will appear on Snapchat, the acquisition sets the stage for a new phase of social innovation on the platform.