Snapchats New Features To Cater Creators

Snapchat is rolling out a suite of new tools designed to empower content creators instead of catering for consumers. These tools enhance their ability to produce, manage, and analyze their content on the platform. These updates aim to intensify Snapchat’s competition with other major social media apps like Instagram and TikTok.



Timeline Editor

This significant addition provides creators with a more intuitive in-app video editing experience. With a chronological layout, users can easily trim, move, and rearrange clips, and then add effects, music from Snapchat’s Sounds library, and other creative tools to produce polished videos without needing third-party editing applications.

Create a Video Template



To simplify content compilation, Snapchat is introducing a new template that allows users to select several Memories, choose a song, and pick a template to generate a custom compilation video. This feature is being rolled out globally on iOS.

Automatic Saving of Public Stories

Creators can now automatically save their public Stories to their profiles, allowing them to preserve their best moments and create a lasting collection of content. This marks a shift from Snapchat’s traditional ephemeral nature, offering more flexibility for content showcasing.

Enhanced Analytics

Snapchat is providing creators with more detailed insights into their content’s performance. New analytics will show, the number of viewers who watched public content for at least 12 days over the last month, demonstrating audience loyalty. You can also see most watched Spotlight posts and Public Stories by total views over the last 28 days. It also shows the overall time users have spent watching a creator’s Spotlight posts, Public Stories, and Profile Stories. It also displays where views are coming from (e.g., Discover For You page, Following, Spotlight, Search, Chat, Profile).

These updates are part of Snapchat’s ongoing strategy to support its creator community, enhance content creation, and solidify its position in the competitive social media landscape.

