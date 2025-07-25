By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2

MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 was expected to break the 4 GHz barrier for the first time in the company’s history. However, its main rival, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, is rumored to go even further. The 8 Elite 2 may reach a CPU clock speed of 4.6 GHz in the standard version. Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series may use a special edition clocked up to 4.74 GHz

In terms of graphics, the SoC’s GPU is rumored to be clocked at 1.2 GHz. The regular model might score over 4 million points on AnTuTu, showing promising performance. Qualcomm will continue using its custom Oryon cores for this second-generation Elite chip. It is being built on TSMC’s N3P 3 nm manufacturing process for better efficiency and power.

The new chip features two Prime cores and six Performance cores. Its GPU will carry the Adreno 840 branding, aiming for flagship-level visuals and gaming performance.

With these rumored specs, Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is shaping up to be a top contender in the high-end SoC market. More official details are expected when Qualcomm unveils it this September.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

