MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 was expected to break the 4 GHz barrier for the first time in the company’s history. However, its main rival, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, is rumored to go even further. The 8 Elite 2 may reach a CPU clock speed of 4.6 GHz in the standard version. Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series may use a special edition clocked up to 4.74 GHz

In terms of graphics, the SoC’s GPU is rumored to be clocked at 1.2 GHz. The regular model might score over 4 million points on AnTuTu, showing promising performance. Qualcomm will continue using its custom Oryon cores for this second-generation Elite chip. It is being built on TSMC’s N3P 3 nm manufacturing process for better efficiency and power.

The new chip features two Prime cores and six Performance cores. Its GPU will carry the Adreno 840 branding, aiming for flagship-level visuals and gaming performance.

With these rumored specs, Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is shaping up to be a top contender in the high-end SoC market. More official details are expected when Qualcomm unveils it this September.