Softbeats is delighted to Announce Vote of Confidence

With each passing year, the Pakistani entrepreneurial ecosystem is on the verge of strengthening. On one hand, where Pakistani Startups are getting investment from foreign investors, the other hand can not be overlooked as Pakistani Investors are also contributing to strengthening the roots of emerging businesses to beat foreign competition.

Softbeats (Pvt) Ltd – an IT company that provides ERP ( Enterprise resource planning solution) with the name of Gluon ERP raises 20 million PKR investment by a Pakistani Investor i.e Mr. Sajjad Akbar Malik which is indeed another milestone achieved by Softbeats. Softbeats is an emerging IT company with 150+ industry clients and 1800+ users from the manufacturing & services industry who are using Gluon ERP to automate their business processes. The company’s some of the clients include TUV Austria, OTC, Hamayun chemicals, Qamar Tea, LattLive, Happilac Paints, Rozgar Rickshaw, Roots Pharma, Oasis Packaging, Food Trends, Ishtiaq steels and many more.

To honor the investment, Softbeats(Pvt) Ltd hosted a dinner event later evening to break this wonderful news to its team, media, and stakeholders. Apart from the Company’s representatives & guests, the event included media as well. Speaking about the vision, Softbeats CEO Mr. Rai Shahid said ‘ Since the inception of Softbeats, we have dreamt of becoming world’s number one technology company and every day as a unit we are struggling to achieve small milestones to get closer to our goal. This investment is indeed another feather in the cap of Softbeats which will help the company get one more step closer to achieve the vision we all believe in’

This investment will help Softbeats to grow at a better pace by streamlining better operations, strengthen the local economy and ensure customer satisfaction. As the company is expanding at a fast pace, it is also looking for opportunities to grow more

locally & Internationally.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk