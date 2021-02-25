Mobile

Sony is working on the world’s largest smartphone camera sensor

Avatar Written by Hamza Zakir · 53 sec read>

Sony is stepping up its smartphone camera game by working on what will be the world’s first ever 1-inch mobile camera sensor. Moreover, it is expected to make its debut this year in April as part of the Huawei P50 series.

According to leakster @RODENT950, Sony’s 1-inch IMX800 camera sensor will arrive in April 2021. In his tweet, he reveals that the sensor will appear in the Huawei P50 series which is expected to launch later this year.

In the tweet, he also reveals the camera configuration for the three P50 phones. The base model will have three cameras – the main sensor, an ultrawide angle camera, and a telephoto camera. The Huawei P50 Pro will also have three rear cameras but swap the telephoto camera for a periscope camera which should bring better zoom. The Huawei P50 Pro+ will have five cameras – the main sensor, ultrawide, telephoto, periscope, and ToF camera.

In a separate tweet, the leaker revealed that he expects Huawei will stick to a 50MP lens with an RYYB filter for the new sensor. We expect a return of features such as omnidirectional PDAF for autofocus.

The three phones are expected to enter mass production soon but there are reports they will launch later than their predecessors did last year. The P40 series was announced in late March and went on sale in early April. If the Sony sensor is going to be announced in April, then the Huawei P50 series can’t launch in March.

smartphone camera sensor smartphones 2021 Sony world's first 1-inch mobile camera sensor
Avatar
Written by Hamza Zakir
Platonist. Humanist. Unusually edgy sometimes. Profile

Google finally adds iOS’s privacy labels to Gmail

in Mobile, News
Feb 23, 2021  ·   50 sec read

Three new mobile firms to start production in Pakistan

in Mobile
Feb 21, 2021  ·   1 min read

Mobile phone imports jump by more than 40pc in Jan: report

in Mobile, News
Feb 18, 2021  ·   55 sec read
Up Next: National Incubation Centre conducts National Investor Summit 4.0