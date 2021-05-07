Sony Releases A New HD Camera For Gameplay Sharing

As game streaming becomes more of a culture in the gaming ecosystem, the need for the best equipment to stream is something unavoidable. Though there are many high-quality cameras users can go for, Sony has taken the next step forward by introducing an HD camera that allows users to stream and share their gameplay through their PlayStation 5.

This state-of-the-art camera features dual lenses for 1080p capture and a built-in stand. This allows users to capture themselves in smooth, sharp full-HD view with the camera’s dual-wide angle lenses hence allowing you to ensure efficient streaming without any lagging.

As this camera is easily integrated with the PlayStation 5, users can easily create a recording or broadcast themselves as they play their games. All that is required is a DualSense wireless controller where through its ‘Create’ button you can begin your session.

The intriguing fact about this camera is the built-in adjustable stand which allows users to securely position the camera above or below the TV according to the user’s preference.

Moreover, with the latest built-in background removal tools, you can oversee your game productions more smoothly. This includes adding yourself in gameplay videos through its picture-in-picture mode.

At this time, the camera is suited to the PlayStation 5 however chances are that the camera may work for PC gamers too with a little optimization.