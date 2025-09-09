By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Sony Xperia 10 VII

Xperia 10 VII is finally nearing launch after months of anticipation. Sony’s next mid-range device has now appeared in leaked renders alongside a Hong Kong listing that details its core specifications, hinting at a more significant redesign than usual.

The listing confirms that the Sony Xperia 10 VII runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. On the back, the phone carries a 50MP main sensor alongside a 13MP secondary camera, likely serving as an ultrawide. For selfies, Sony has included an 8MP front-facing shooter.

Xperia 10 VII display

According to the source, the device features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution, powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. Its dimensions come in at 153 x 72 x 8.3 mm, with a weight of 169 grams. Sony will reportedly launch it in three color options: Charcoal Black, Cedar White, and Turquoise.

The Xperia 10 VII is expected to ship with Android 15 out of the box. While that may frustrate some longtime users, given Sony’s track record with updates, it aligns with Google’s latest software release cycle.

Sony has yet to announce an official launch date, but the appearance of this listing suggests the Xperia 10 VII will be unveiled sooner rather than later.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

