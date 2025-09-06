Sora Ventures, a Singapore and Taiwan-based venture capital firm focused on digital assets, has unveiled Asia’s first Bitcoin treasury fund with an initial $200 million commitment from institutional investors. The fund, which aims to acquire up to $1 billion in BTC within six months, marks a significant push to institutionalize Bitcoin adoption across Asia, replicating successful models seen in the United States. The announcement was made during Taipei Blockchain Week.

While Asia has long powered cryptocurrency adoption through retail and speculative trading, institutional investors have lagged behind their counterparts in North America and Europe. Sora Ventures aims to close this gap by creating a central pool of capital to support and scale the fragmented efforts of existing Bitcoin treasury firms in the region.

“This is the first time in history that institutional money has come together, from local to regional, and now to a global stage,” said Jason Fang, founder and managing partner at Sora Ventures.

The fund will invest in Asian-based entities that hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, including public companies. This initiative builds on Sora’s track record of backing Bitcoin-first treasury companies, such as Japan’s Metaplanet, Korea’s BitPlanet, Thailand’s DV8, and Hong Kong’s Moon Inc. By pooling institutional capital, the fund positions Bitcoin as a legitimate long-term treasury asset, which could influence market dynamics and stabilize prices in the region.

The launch arrives at a propitious time, with growing regulatory clarity worldwide providing a more stable environment for institutional entry. In the U.S., legislation like the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act, passed in July 2025, has established clear frameworks for stablecoins and paved the way for broader digital asset regulation.

Singapore, a leading fintech hub, offers a regulated environment for crypto funds, provided they operate under licenses from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and adhere to strict compliance, including anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CFT) rules. This regulatory predictability makes Singapore an ideal base for institutional crypto ventures like Sora Ventures’ new fund.