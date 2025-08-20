Spotify has introduced a new feature called Mix, now rolling out in beta for Premium users. The update allows subscribers to customize how their playlists transition, giving them more creative control over music playback. With Mix, Spotify aims to make playlists feel smoother, more personal, and more interactive.

The feature lets users add transitions between songs, adjusting volume, EQ, and effect curves to match their style. Listeners can create quick blends, or they can manually design transitions for a unique experience.

For greater precision, Mix also provides waveform and beat data, helping users select the best points for seamless track changes. Once saved, these customized playlists can be shared with others, making listening more collaborative.

Premium subscribers can enable or disable Mix anytime by tapping the button within a playlist. The option to collaborate on mixes with friends adds another layer of personalization to Spotify’s listening experience.