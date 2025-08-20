By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 43 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Spotify

Spotify has introduced a new feature called Mix, now rolling out in beta for Premium users. The update allows subscribers to customize how their playlists transition, giving them more creative control over music playback. With Mix, Spotify aims to make playlists feel smoother, more personal, and more interactive.

The feature lets users add transitions between songs, adjusting volume, EQ, and effect curves to match their style. Listeners can create quick blends, or they can manually design transitions for a unique experience.

Spotify's Best songs

For greater precision, Mix also provides waveform and beat data, helping users select the best points for seamless track changes. Once saved, these customized playlists can be shared with others, making listening more collaborative.

Premium subscribers can enable or disable Mix anytime by tapping the button within a playlist. The option to collaborate on mixes with friends adds another layer of personalization to Spotify’s listening experience.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Openai Introduces Study Mode In Chatgpt
OpenAI Speeds Up GPT-6 with Memory-Powered AI Assistant
Google Pixel 10 Series
Google Pixel 10 Series US Prices Leak, Covering All Storage Variants
Youtube Replaces Trending Page With Category Based Charts
Google Pays $30M in YouTube Child Privacy Scandal
Data Protection Act Pakistan IT
Data Protection Standards Issued to Safeguard Citizens
New Aeolus L8 Ev Covers Karachi Islamabad Without Refill
New Aeolus L8 EV Covers Karachi–Islamabad Without Refill
Zong
Audit Report Exposes Zong’s Spectrum Misuse Worth Rs53.5 Billion
Unilever Pakistan H1 Sales Rise 15 While Profit Slips
Unilever Pakistan H1 Sales Rise 15% While Profit Slips
Mits Boltz 2 Ai Model Revolutionizes Drug Discovery With 1000x Speed
MIT’s Boltz-2 AI Model Revolutionizes Drug Discovery with 1,000× Speed
Pakistan Nccia Cracks Down On Illegal Betting Forex Binary Apps
Pakistan’s NCCIA Cracks Down on Illegal Betting, Forex, Binary Apps
Bitcoin Tumbles To 113k As Crypto Market Slumps
Bitcoin Tumbles to $113K as Crypto Market Slumps
Traffic Challans
Traffic Challans in Punjab to Be Received Directly on WhatsApp
Google Ads Ends Manual Language Targeting In Search Campaigns Adopts Ai
Google Ads Ends Manual Language Targeting in Search Campaigns, Adopts AI
EV Manufacturing
Chinese Firm to Build EV Manufacturing Facility in Punjab