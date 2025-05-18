Spotify is Being Used to Sell Drugs Online

Spotify is hosting a large number of fake podcasts. The numbers are reported to be in hundreds, which are advertisements for selling drugs.







In the past week CNN and Business Insider revealed over 200 of these podcasts being used for drug advertisement. They clearly violate the terms and conditions of Spotify but still somehow manage to seep in.

These podcasts often have no real audio. Some use computer-generated voices for less than a minute. Upon revelation, Spotify has removed most of it as the US’s strong policy against drug use could drag them into some serious issues.

Some podcast names were named like My Adderall Store or Order Codeine Online. The relevant information and links to buy drugs like Xanax, Oxycodone, and Tramadol without a prescription are usually found in the podcast descriptions.







These fake podcasts aren’t hidden away; some have even appeared in the top search results for specific drugs, alongside legitimate podcasts about addiction and recovery. This situation is concerning because buying fake prescription drugs online can be very dangerous and has become a significant public health issue.

These fake podcasts are easy to find. Some even show up in the top search results for drug names. This is happening alongside real podcasts about addiction help.

Buying fake drugs online is a big health risk. Overdose deaths linked to fake pills have gone up. Spotify said they are working to find and remove these podcasts by making its autodetection more proficient.