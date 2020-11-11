Sputnik V, the Russian Corona vaccine is 92 percent effective

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has confirmed that their vaccine for the Novel Coronavirus, the Sputnik V offers 92 percent protection against the virus.

The institute synthesising the vaccine, the Gamaleya Institute, is currently holding phase three human trials across 29 clinics in the Russian capital, Moscow. 40,000 people have volunteered whilst the current results are based off the data of 16,000 participants.

“We are showing, based on the data, that we have a very effective vaccine,” says Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of RFID. “It is the sort of news that the vaccine’s developers will talk about one day with their grandchildren.”

The Sputnik V was announced early in the August of this year by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

The 92 percent effectiveness announcement comes days after Pfizer announced that their vaccine was 90 percent effective without any side effects.

Pfizer and BioNtech, a German vaccine making company, have been holding phase three trials across 6 countries on 43,500 volunteers.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk