Starlink Officially Launches Its Operations In Bangladesh

After Sri Lanka, Bangladesh becomes the second South Asian country to launch Starlink's operations successfully.







Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, officially launched its operations in Bangladesh on May 20, 2025, marking a significant step towards improving internet access across the nation. This launch follows the Bangladeshi transitional government’s final approval for Starlink to provide satellite internet services. The government’s Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, has even invited Elon Musk to bring Starlink to Bangladesh.

The introduction of Starlink in Bangladesh aims to provide high-speed, low-latency internet. It particularly targets areas with limited connectivity, including rural and underserved regions. The service is also positioned as an internet solution for nations, especially in times of political unrest or disruptions.

Upon launch, Starlink is offering two main residential packages in Bangladesh:







Starlink Residence: Priced at Tk 6,000 per month .

Starlink Residence Lite: Priced at Tk 4,200 per month .

Both packages promise unlimited data usage with speeds reaching up to 300 Mbps. In addition to the monthly subscription, users are required to pay a one-time setup fee of Tk 47,000 for the necessary equipment.

This launch makes Bangladesh the second country in South Asia, after Sri Lanka, to have Starlink services. Approval of Starlink as a non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) satellite provider serves as a strategic move to strengthen digital inclusion across the country.