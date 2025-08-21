By Manik Aftab ⏐ 50 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
State Bank Declares 1link A Designated Payment System

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has formally declared 1LINK (Private) Limited a Designated Payment System, marking a major step in enhancing Pakistan’s digital financial infrastructure. The designation was made under Section 4(1) of the Payment Systems & Electronic Funds Transfer Act, 2007.

According to an official notification issued by the central bank today, the decision takes effect immediately.

With this move, the SBP has further strengthened oversight of the country’s payment ecosystem, recognizing 1LINK’s role as Pakistan’s only interbank network operator. The platform facilitates ATM withdrawals, bill payments, interbank fund transfers, and a wide range of digital financial services used by millions nationwide.

Industry experts believe the recognition of 1LINK as a Designated Payment System will help improve security, reliability, and consumer trust in electronic transactions. It also aligns with SBP’s broader agenda of promoting a secure, inclusive, and modern payment infrastructure across the country.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

